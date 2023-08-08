Looking for an experienced Full stack Developer specialising in C# .NET Core and is responsible for executing successful projects.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in software development
- Oversee and manage a Jnr Developer ensuring that the tasks handed to them are executed timeously, on budget and is of quality expected by the client.
- Make sure projects are on track.
- Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science or IT Diploma
- Actioning Code Development.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core