Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for an experienced Full stack Developer specialising in C# .NET Core and is responsible for executing successful projects.

Key Requirements

Minimum 3 years’ experience in software development

Oversee and manage a Jnr Developer ensuring that the tasks handed to them are executed timeously, on budget and is of quality expected by the client.

Make sure projects are on track.

Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science or IT Diploma

Actioning Code Development.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

