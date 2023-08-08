Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 8, 2023

Looking for an experienced Full stack Developer specialising in C# .NET Core and is responsible for executing successful projects.
Key Requirements

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in software development
  • Oversee and manage a Jnr Developer ensuring that the tasks handed to them are executed timeously, on budget and is of quality expected by the client.
  • Make sure projects are on track.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science or IT Diploma
  • Actioning Code Development.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed].

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net Core

