Gauteng road users can report faulty traffic lights

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has introduced the ability to report faulty traffic signals through the PotholeFixGP app.

The app was launched in 2022 and so far, more than 7 418 potholes have been reported. It is available from Google PlayStore and Apple App stores and has already had more than 8 300 Android and over 950 IoS downloads.

The department has now introduced an additional feature that enables motorists to report faulty traffic signals on roads throughout the province.

The app can provide a status update of the traffic signal and potholes ranging from reported and assigned to completed. It also allows for checking and verifying whether a reported traffic signal/pothole is on a municipal, provincial or a national (Sanral) road.

Roads and Transport MEC Diale-Tlabela comments: “We are encouraged by the rising numbers of downloads. The department urges Gauteng residents to download the app to report road maintenance issues that need attention.”

The MEC adds that the information provides an insight into maintenance challenges on province’s roads and assists with better planning on resource deployment.

The app can be downloaded here.