Intermediate Data Scientist – Johannesburg – up to R850k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This publicly listed organisation is currently in need of a passionate intermediate data scientist to join their insurance division. The company is widely loved by South Africans for their excellent service delivery, diverse company offering, and their ethos of putting customer satisfaction as the core of everything they do.

They are currently in the process of upgrading their technology environment meaning there has never been a better time to join their company as a data engineer. If you are looking to make the next big move in your career, and you have the skills and experience below, APPLY NOW!

Got The Skills?

Python

R

SQL

SAS

Power BI

Are You Qualified?

Bachelor’s degree (Computer Science, Information Technology, or similar)

3+ years’ experience in a data science role

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57200 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R850k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Python

R

SQL

SAS

Power BI

Predictive modelling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position