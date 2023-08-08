Intermediate DevOps Engineer

Our client is a digital platform provider that is committed to helping their customers take full advantage of the latest technology and they are looking for an Intermediate DevOps Engineer to join their team.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.

Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).

Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools/systems.

Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.

Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.

Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.

Assist the DevSecOps department when needed to maintain security standards throughout the SDLC.

Some after hours work will be required from time to time.

Essential Minimum Requirements:

B.Sc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND:IT/Matric with 3+ years relevant work experience (as listed below)

3+ years of experience with Kubernetes/OpenShift.

3+ years of experience in an enterprise Software development environment.

3+ years creating CI/CD pipelines in the cloud, preferably Azure DevOps.

3+ years of working with git, GitLab, GitHub or Azure Repos.

3+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, terraform, puppet or chef.

3+ years of experience with dockers.

Solid understanding of networking Advantageous skills and experience.

Experience in working with Jenkins.

Experience with Linux (Centos, Ubuntu or Redhat).

Experience in working with Atlassian products, i.e. Jira, Confluence

Experience in working with XL-deploy.

Experience in WebSphere liberty or other java applications like JBoss etc.

Experience packaging software with NPM, DotNet, Maven etc.

Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, Grafana, Logstash).

Cloud Certifications, preferably Azure Administrator and Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

Confluence

DevOps

Docker

Jira

Kubernetes

