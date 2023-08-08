Intermediate Manual Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 8, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Intermediate Manual Test Analyst to join their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

  • Lead a team of manual and automation test analysts
  • Align to set standards and ensure continuous improvement
  • Support and enforce quality through efficient test coverage and a traceability matrix
  • E2E Functional Testing of desktop, mobile and web-based applications
  • E2E Integration Testing of APIs and Web Services

Requirements

  • IT related Diploma or degree
  • ISTQB Foundation or Advanced Level Certification preferred
  • SIT
  • Regression Testing
  • UAT
  • SQL (Basic)
  • SQL & ETL Testing
  • API Testing
  • Experience having worked in Agile/Scrum/Waterfall environments

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

