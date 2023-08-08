Intermediate Manual Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Intermediate Manual Test Analyst to join their team in Cape Town.
Responsibilities
- Lead a team of manual and automation test analysts
- Align to set standards and ensure continuous improvement
- Support and enforce quality through efficient test coverage and a traceability matrix
- E2E Functional Testing of desktop, mobile and web-based applications
- E2E Integration Testing of APIs and Web Services
Requirements
- IT related Diploma or degree
- ISTQB Foundation or Advanced Level Certification preferred
- SIT
- Regression Testing
- UAT
- SQL (Basic)
- SQL & ETL Testing
- API Testing
- Experience having worked in Agile/Scrum/Waterfall environments
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Intermediate Manual Test Analyst
- Intermediate Manual Test Analyst
- Intermediate Manual Test Analyst