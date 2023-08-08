Intermediate Manual Test Analyst

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Intermediate Manual Test Analyst to join their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

Lead a team of manual and automation test analysts

Align to set standards and ensure continuous improvement

Support and enforce quality through efficient test coverage and a traceability matrix

E2E Functional Testing of desktop, mobile and web-based applications

E2E Integration Testing of APIs and Web Services

Requirements

IT related Diploma or degree

ISTQB Foundation or Advanced Level Certification preferred

SIT

Regression Testing

UAT

SQL (Basic)

SQL & ETL Testing

API Testing

Experience having worked in Agile/Scrum/Waterfall environments

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

