IT Systems Administrator
My client a leading distributor of medical supplies is looking for an IT Systems Administrator to join their team in JHB. Must have minimum 7 -10 years’ experience coupled with MCSE or equivalent Diploma/certification. Required extensive knowledge of LAN/WAN network protocols, TCP/IP stack and proven architectures with knowledge of all Office 365 Applications.
Key Responsibilities Include:
- Hardware & Software Maintenance – VOIP / Telephone, multi-functional printers & PC’s, laptops and iPads
- Server and network maintenance & troubleshooting
- Sophos Antivirus
- Create and contribute to the maintenance of the IT departments Disaster Recovery Plan
- First line support through the company’s call logging – investigate incidents- rectify and report back
- Managing Helpdesk for all users in the Group (Nationally)
Good communication and telephone skills – Fluent in English
Desired Skills:
- LAN/WAN network protocols
- MCSE
- IT infrastructure maintenance
- Server & Network maintenence
- Troubleshooting
- Sophos antivirus