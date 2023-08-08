IT Systems Administrator

My client a leading distributor of medical supplies is looking for an IT Systems Administrator to join their team in JHB. Must have minimum 7 -10 years’ experience coupled with MCSE or equivalent Diploma/certification. Required extensive knowledge of LAN/WAN network protocols, TCP/IP stack and proven architectures with knowledge of all Office 365 Applications.

Key Responsibilities Include:

Hardware & Software Maintenance – VOIP / Telephone, multi-functional printers & PC’s, laptops and iPads

Server and network maintenance & troubleshooting

Sophos Antivirus

Create and contribute to the maintenance of the IT departments Disaster Recovery Plan

First line support through the company’s call logging – investigate incidents- rectify and report back

Managing Helpdesk for all users in the Group (Nationally)

Good communication and telephone skills – Fluent in English

Desired Skills:

LAN/WAN network protocols

MCSE

IT infrastructure maintenance

Server & Network maintenence

Troubleshooting

Sophos antivirus

