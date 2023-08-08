Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

We are a leading technology solutions provider working with major clients in the insurance industry. Our innovative solutions enable our clients to streamline their operations, enhance customer experience, and drive business growth. We are seeking a talented Junior Java Developer to join our dynamic team and contribute to the development of cutting-edge software applications for our esteemed insurance client.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and implement software applications using Java technologies.

Write efficient, maintainable, and reliable code adhering to coding standards and best practices.

Participate in all phases of the software development life cycle, including requirements gathering, design, development, testing, deployment, and support.

Contribute to technical discussions and provide innovative ideas for system improvements.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to troubleshoot and resolve software defects and issues.

Conduct code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to established coding standards.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies related to Java development and the insurance domain.

Assist in the documentation of software designs, requirements, and implementation details.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Minimum of 2 years of hands-on experience in Java application development.

Solid understanding of object-oriented programming concepts and design patterns.

Experience with Java frameworks and technologies such as Spring, Hibernate, and JUnit.

Proficiency in database technologies, SQL, and query optimization.

Knowledge of web development technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Angular or React is a plus.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills with the ability to debug and resolve complex technical issues.

Good communication skills and the ability to work effectively within a team.

Proactive mindset, with the ability to learn quickly and adapt to new technologies and project requirements.

Experience in the insurance industry or working on insurance-related projects is a plus.

