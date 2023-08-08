Manager IT Service Delivery

REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree or Equivalent IT qualification or Diploma
- ITIL
- CobIT
- Minimum 9+ years working experience
- 5+ years of IT Infrastructure Service Delivery, managing people in a technical environment and experience in on-call rotations and providing after-hours support in an environment that operates 24/7
DUTIES:
- This role involves managing the service delivery team, creating/devising strategies, mentoring people in all levels, sponsoring projects and proposing technical solutions
- Contribute to and influence: IT infrastructure strategy and Investment Plan
- Accountable for managing, coordinating and act as the Lead function for IT Service desk team, Application support team, Network Monitoring team, Incident management, Purchasing and Asset Management team and Change management process
- Implement best practices
- Facilitate meetings
- Ensure teams are trained
- Performance and quality management
- Relationship management
- People management
- Purchasing and Asset management
- IT service desk
- IT application support desk
Contact GAy Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- CobIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree