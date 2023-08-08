Mobile Software Developer

Aug 8, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Mobile Software Developer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng.

Responsibilities

  • You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web, Android and iOS) using a single codebase
  • You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift and C#
  • You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process
  • You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and responsive applications
  • You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest technologies

Requirements

  • 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development
  • A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming
  • Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
  • Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs
  • Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability
  • Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment
  • Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

