Mobile Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Responsibilities

You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web, Android and iOS) using a single codebase

You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift and C#

You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process

You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and responsive applications

You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest technologies

Requirements

3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development

A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming

Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)

Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability

Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)

Experience working in an Agile development environment

Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

Desired Skills:

Mobile Software Developer

