Mobile Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Mobile Software Developer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng.
Responsibilities
- You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web, Android and iOS) using a single codebase
- You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift and C#
- You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process
- You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and responsive applications
- You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest technologies
Requirements
- 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development
- A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming
- Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
- Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs
- Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability
- Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
- Experience working in an Agile development environment
- Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
- Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.
You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Software Developer
- Mobile Software Developer
- Mobile Software Developer