Network Engineer

Looking to elevate your career in the technology realm? A fantastic opportunity awaits you as a HUB Network Engineer. Our dedicated client, recognized for its innovation and excellence, is on the lookout for a talented individual to join their esteemed team.

Contract role: 12-month contract

As a Network Engineer, you will assume a pivotal role within the Infrastructure Engineering team, operating at Band G level. Reporting to the RTE: Infrastructure Shared Services, you will play a crucial part in implementing transformative changes to the IP Network portfolio. The incumbent would be required to stay up to date with the latest technology evolution in IP networking domain Design and implement robust solutions, taking design best practice frameworks into consideration Work with various Subject Matter Experts in developing and implementing robust and innovative solutions.

A Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, B. Tech, or Engineering Diploma, underscoring your academic foundation.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in network engineering, with a focus on VMware, Cisco, and Microsoft Azure technologies.

CCIE (or equivalent) certification, demonstrating your technical prowess.

A valid Driver’s License and reliable transportation, ensuring your mobility.

A keen interest in strategy and project management, accompanied by solid administration skills.

The ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and manage competing priorities.

Experience in Firewall Configuration, enhancing your network security proficiency.

Design, implement, and maintain network infrastructure, with a focus on VMware, Cisco, and Microsoft Azure technologies, engaging with 3rd party vendors as required.

Ensure the network is operating at peak performance and troubleshoot any issues that arise.

Collaborate with cross-functional global teams to ensure the network meets the organization’s needs.

Implement and maintain network security protocols to protect the organization’s data and infrastructure.

Stay up-to-date on industry trends and new technologies in network engineering and security.

Develop and maintain network documentation and diagrams, ensuring all configurations are up-to-date and accurate in line with Standard Operating Procedures.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

