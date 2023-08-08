Nominations are open for National Orders

The Presidency has invited all South Africans to submit final nominations for National Orders, to identify people nationally and globally who have served the nation or attained personal achievement in exceptional ways.

National Orders are the highest awards that a country, through its president, bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

The chancellor of national orders, Phindile Baleni, calls on citizens to make nominations for National Orders as part of sustaining the integrity, inclusiveness and diversity of this institution of social cohesion and nation-building.

“The National Orders are a platform for the recognition of fellow South Africans and persons globally who, in exceptional ways, have historically made or are currently making important or interesting contributions to all aspects of our national life,” she says.

“From politics to popular culture, as well as the recognition of bravery, the National Orders give us an opportunity annually to be inspired by and grateful for people who have done outstanding things to shape our past and our future.

“We therefore invite people from all walks of life and backgrounds – including the youth of our country – to identify from their communities and sectors persons who, on the basis of exceptional achievements or contributions, deserve the honour of a National Order.”

The Order of Mapungubwe is awarded to South African citizens for excellence and exceptional achievement.

The Order of the Baobab is awarded to South African citizens for distinguished service. The service awarded is well above and beyond the ordinary call of duty. It is an award for exceptional and distinguished contributions in the following categories: business and the economy: science, medicine and technological innovation, and community service.

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo is awarded to foreign nationals (heads of state and government) and other foreign dignitaries, for friendship shown to South Africa. It is therefore an order of peace, co-operation and active expression of solidarity and support.

The Order of Luthuli is awarded to South Africans who have made a meaningful contribution to the struggle for democracy, human rights, nation-building, justice and peace, and conflict resolution.

The Order of Ikhamanga is awarded to South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The Mendi Decoration for Bravery is awarded to South African citizens who have performed an extraordinary act of bravery that placed their lives in great danger, or who lost their own lives including in trying to save the life of another person, or by saving property, in or outside the Republic of South Africa.

Nomination forms can be downloaded here.

Submissions must include:

* An introductory paragraph with a summary of the nominee’s achievements;

* A list of exceptional milestones reached by the nominee in his/her career and/or international arena; and

* A description of the exceptional, outstanding, dedicated service or act of bravery rendered by the nominee.

The closing date for nominations is 31 August 2023.