Power BI Developers – Pretoria East – up to R800k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This awesome travel company has developed a travel platform that spans across Africa, and they are in search of a Power BI Developer who can seamlessly dive into action, and take initiative in what they do.

At this company, every team member is empowered to make decisions, and this comes with the advantage of collaborating closely with a smaller team, giving you significant influence over project direction. Moreover, your personal and professional growth within the business will receive a boost through this unique opportunity.

If you have a passion for what you do, and you fit the profile below, APPLY NOW!

Are You Skilled?

Power BI (advanced)

ETL

Data modelling

Data transformation

Business intelligence architecture

Can speak Afrikaans (essential)

Do you Qualify?

Tertiary education qualification

Power BI certification advantageous

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57223 which is a Permanent position offering a cost to company of up to R800k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

ETL

Data modelling

Data transformation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position