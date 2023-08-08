SAP Developer

REQUIREMENTS
- South African Affirmative Action currently residing in Gqeberha or willing to relocate
- National Diploma/ Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or Engineering
- Knowledge:
- In-depth knowledge of the SAP ABAP development language
- In-depth knowledge of ITS and WAS development environment
- Broad knowledge of SAP functionality areas, tables, configuration and setup
- Ability to suggest ABAP coding improvements to ensure effective and sufficient programming
- Experience in cross-functional system development and deployment programs
- Object Oriented Programming
- Report writing using ALV and ABAP lists
- SAP Scripts and Smart Forms
- Dialogue programming
- Interfaces
- BADI/ BAPIs
- User exits/ enhancements
- BDCs
- Workflow
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work alongside other ABAP Developers and Functional Analyst, simultaneously handling multiple pieces of work
- Use SAP ABAP language to develop programs; ensure that coding is efficient and compliant with SAP best practices
- Enhance/ develop SAP programs based on user requirements
- Participate in system upgrades and new projects
Desired Skills:
- Coding
- Development
- SAP ABAP
Employer & Job Benefits:
