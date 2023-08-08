SAP Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Aug 8, 2023

REQUIREMENTS

  • South African Affirmative Action currently residing in Gqeberha or willing to relocate
  • National Diploma/ Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or Engineering
  • Knowledge:
    • In-depth knowledge of the SAP ABAP development language
    • In-depth knowledge of ITS and WAS development environment
    • Broad knowledge of SAP functionality areas, tables, configuration and setup
    • Ability to suggest ABAP coding improvements to ensure effective and sufficient programming
  • Experience in cross-functional system development and deployment programs
    • Object Oriented Programming
    • Report writing using ALV and ABAP lists
    • SAP Scripts and Smart Forms
    • Dialogue programming
    • Interfaces
    • BADI/ BAPIs
    • User exits/ enhancements
    • BDCs
    • Workflow

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Work alongside other ABAP Developers and Functional Analyst, simultaneously handling multiple pieces of work
  • Use SAP ABAP language to develop programs; ensure that coding is efficient and compliant with SAP best practices
  • Enhance/ develop SAP programs based on user requirements
  • Participate in system upgrades and new projects

Desired Skills:

  • Coding
  • Development
  • SAP ABAP

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • SAP ABAP

Learn more/Apply for this position