Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

1 – Identify and analyze Business needs/opportunities Elicit Requirements through JAD sessions; one on one interviews and workshops Compile business cases/impact analysis and make necessary recommendations Prepare and propose cost models for solutions design projects Review functional specifications in order to endure alignment with business strategy Conduct systems, processes, policies, and procedures analysis and identify failure root causes and make necessary recommendations Conduct risk analysis and make necessary recommendations Implementation and undertake post-implementation evaluation

2 – Business Change and Innovation Review existing systems, policies, and procedures against Business requirements and propose solutions Asses feasibility and practicality of user requests for changes and establish solution fit Research technologies and business concepts to support and enhance CVP strategy (Digital Channel)

3 – Stakeholder Management Review Testing Requirements Ensure system training to the business is executed Project Management Collaborate with all stakeholders in designing the proposed solution Liaise among stakeholders in order to elicit, analyze, communicate, and validate requirements for changes to business processes, policies, and information systems

4 – Quality Assurance Validate all requirements (both system and non-system) Manage QA Process Validate all change requirement

5 – Research and identify unsecured credit products, and technology roadmap Identify e-commerce product best practices locally and globally by a) Desk research b) Conferences and seminars c) Networking Identify e-commerce customer’s needs in SA by a) Market research/migrant data b) Discussions with possible clients Identify and understand supply and delivery of e-commerce product and services within the current market and in the innovation arena Identify linked process efficiencies and opportunities, covering- a) Core/anchor product services b) Related risk product services (in particular that drive flexibility in lending services, client ‘cushioning’) Linked transactional opportunities