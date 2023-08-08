SENIOR C# FULL STACK DEVELOPER @ R850K P/A CRAIGHALL at E -merge IT Recruitment

NEW JOB IN >> An exciting opportunity for a Senior C# Full Stack Developer to join a company that is known for crafting the finest, classic, timeless and sophisticated jewellery designs. They pride themselves on creating a balanced space with a unique opportunity to challenge their employees and allows them to develop a long term, fulfilling career.
If you want to be part of this iconic brand that offers remarkable quality in everything they do, APPLY TODAY!!!!!
Key experience includes:
- 5 – 10 years or more experience in ASP.Net and C#
- Knowledge or experience of Ajax, HTML5, CSS, XML and jQuery
- Proven history of developing web applications
- Knowledge of SQL and SSMS
Beneficial to have in addition to the above:
- Report writing experience with SSRS
- Experience in Deluge, JSON, or JavaScript
- Hardware knowledge
- Windows services server knowledge
- Experience of Oracle SQL
- SDLC experience
Qualification:
- IT-based degree or equivalent qualification
Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position-based Johannesburg – Craighall offering a salary of up to R850k p/a, salary negotiable on experience. E-mail Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed], at www. e-merge. co. za or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Asp.Net
- CSS
- Ajax
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma