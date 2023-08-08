Senior C# Full Stack Developer with React – Sandton – up to R1.3Mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Requirements:

Senior C# Full Stack Developer with React

Extensive mastery of C# development, transforming code into extraordinary solutions.

Proficiency in React for front-end magic, crafting enchanting user interfaces.

Back-end brilliance with expertise in frameworks like ASP.NET and database management (SQL, NoSQL).

Qualifications:

BSc in computer science

The Reference Number for this position is FM54401 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

React

SQL

NoSQL

ASP.NET

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

