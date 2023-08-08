Senior C# Full Stack Developer with React – Sandton – up to R1.3Mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a coding virtuoso with a passion for building captivating digital experiences that seamlessly blend innovation and functionality?
Requirements:
- Senior C# Full Stack Developer with React
- Extensive mastery of C# development, transforming code into extraordinary solutions.
- Proficiency in React for front-end magic, crafting enchanting user interfaces.
- Back-end brilliance with expertise in frameworks like ASP.NET and database management (SQL, NoSQL).
Qualifications:
- BSc in computer science
The Reference Number for this position is FM54401 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- React
- SQL
- NoSQL
- ASP.NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree