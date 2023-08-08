Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Senior Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities
- Performing coding assignments
- Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality
- Creating and implementing design plans
- Analyzing code segments regularly
- Delegating tasks to team members
- Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments
Requirements
- Java (spring-boot, spring-ws, JPA)
- PHP
- PostgreSQL / MYSQL
- AWS (ec2, s3, iam, vpc)
- Linux (basic terminal knowledge)
- Laravel
- AWS (elasticbeanstalk, api gateway, lambda, step functions)
- Apache / Nginx (configuration knowledge)
- File transfer protocols (FTP, FTPS, SFTP, AS2)
- C#
- ReactJS
- Python
- Vue.js
- NodeJS
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.
You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
