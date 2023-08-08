SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE
LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 11 August 2023
SALARY R 780 245 CTC Per Annum
JOB PURPOSE
Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.
- QUALIFYING QUESTIONS: QUALIFICATIONS
- Please indicate your area of specialisation.
-
Please indicate your highest qualification achieved.
-
EXPERIENCE
- How many years of experience do you have in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)?
- How many years of experience do you have in significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting?
- How many years of experience do you have in understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts?
- How many years of experience do you have in database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement?
- How many years of experience do you have in exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL?
- How many years of experience do you have in understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies?
QUALIFICATIONS
Desired Skills:
- Database application development and scripting
- Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- ETL Tools and embedded SQL
- database schema development and scripting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree