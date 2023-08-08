SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE – Gauteng Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 11 August 2023

SALARY R 780 245 CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.

QUALIFYING QUESTIONS: QUALIFICATIONS

Please indicate your area of specialisation.

Please indicate your highest qualification achieved.

EXPERIENCE

How many years of experience do you have in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)?

How many years of experience do you have in significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting?

How many years of experience do you have in understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts?

How many years of experience do you have in database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement?

How many years of experience do you have in exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL?

How many years of experience do you have in understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies?

QUALIFICATIONS

Desired Skills:

Database application development and scripting

Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

ETL Tools and embedded SQL

database schema development and scripting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

