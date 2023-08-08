SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 8, 2023

SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE

LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 11 August 2023
SALARY R 780 245 CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE
Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.

  • QUALIFYING QUESTIONS: QUALIFICATIONS
  • Please indicate your area of specialisation.

  • Please indicate your highest qualification achieved.

  • EXPERIENCE

  • How many years of experience do you have in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)?
  • How many years of experience do you have in significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting?
  • How many years of experience do you have in understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts?
  • How many years of experience do you have in database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement?
  • How many years of experience do you have in exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL?
  • How many years of experience do you have in understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies?

QUALIFICATIONS

Desired Skills:

  • Database application development and scripting
  • Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • ETL Tools and embedded SQL
  • database schema development and scripting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

