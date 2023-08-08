Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 8, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Senior Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

  • Performing coding assignments
  • Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality
  • Creating and implementing design plans
  • Analyzing code segments regularly
  • Delegating tasks to team members
  • Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

Requirements

  • Java (spring-boot, spring-ws, JPA)
  • PHP
  • PostgreSQL / MYSQL
  • AWS (ec2, s3, iam, vpc)
  • Linux (basic terminal knowledge)
  • Laravel
  • AWS (elasticbeanstalk, api gateway, lambda, step functions)
  • Apache / Nginx (configuration knowledge)
  • File transfer protocols (FTP, FTPS, SFTP, AS2)
  • C#
  • ReactJS
  • Python
  • Vue.js
  • NodeJS

