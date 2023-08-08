Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Senior Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

Performing coding assignments

Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality

Creating and implementing design plans

Analyzing code segments regularly

Delegating tasks to team members

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

Requirements

Java (spring-boot, spring-ws, JPA)

PHP

PostgreSQL / MYSQL

AWS (ec2, s3, iam, vpc)

Linux (basic terminal knowledge)

Laravel

AWS (elasticbeanstalk, api gateway, lambda, step functions)

Apache / Nginx (configuration knowledge)

File transfer protocols (FTP, FTPS, SFTP, AS2)

C#

ReactJS

Python

Vue.js

NodeJS

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

