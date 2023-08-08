Senior Full Stack C# Developer – Sandton/ Hybrid – up to R1Mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a coding maestro with a passion for crafting seamless digital experiences from front-end dazzle to back-end brilliance? Look no further – A dynamic and forward-thinking powerhouse is seeking an exceptional Senior C# Full Stack Developer to lead the charge in revolutionizing our cutting-edge projects!

As a Senior C# Full Stack Developer, you’ll be the Picasso of code, architecting and sculpting digital wonders. Your canvas will encompass both front-end artistry and back-end wizardry. From captivating user interfaces to seamless database integrations, your creativity and technical prowess will shape our digital landscapes.

Requirements:

Extensive experience in C# development, turning code into gold.

Proficiency in front-end technologies such as Angular HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript, creating stunning user experiences.

Back-end mastery with frameworks like ASP.NET and database proficiency (SQL, NoSQL).

A knack for problem-solving and a passion for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Leadership skills to guide and mentor fellow developers, elevating the team’s capabilities.

Qualifications:

BSc in computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM55150 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to R1Mil per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

ASP.NET

SQL

NoSQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

