SENIOR FULL-STACK DEVELOPER – C# / ANGULAR / MOBILE – CAPE TOWN BASED @ R900K+ – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

NEW WORK: in at a global security engineering company, specialising in designing, building, and running security systems. The current need is for a Senior Full-Stack C# Developer who is also skilled in Angular as well as Mobile skills like SwiftUI [iOS] and Kotlin [Android].

Having just launched a new mobile application for providing secure access to physical locations, you will come in as a Senior Developer to own all technical aspects of the system. You will work as the sole in-house developer on this project, with support from outsourced providers you will have the unique opportunity to develop and direct the full stack, from UI design for web and mobile through to database structure.

This is a phenomenal opportunity to join a closely-knit team that encourages debate and collaboration with the aim of achieving the best results for clients sitting in SA, Hong Kong, London and New York. The team comprises of innovative thinkers, who are hardworking and able to apply themselves and are looking for someone of a similar nature.

To land the job you need to tick some boxes:

You are a skilled C# .NET developer with 10+ years’ experience in the industry

You come with advanced experience C#, Angular, JavaScript, .Net Core & Framework, SQL, MongoDB, iOS development using SwiftUI, and Android development using Kotlin

You are a wizz when it comes to Azure; Proficient in working with Azure DevOps for development planning, code management, automated testing, and releases, and experienced in working with Azure App Services

You have experience managing the delivery of complex functionality and scope changes

By nature, you are highly self-motivated, Reliable, flexible, approachable and creative

