Senior Integration Developers – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for a Senior Integration Developer responsible for the successful execution of deliverables selected, so as to complete the client project timeously.

Key Requirements:

Minimum 5 years’ experience

Oversee and manage a Developer ensuring that the tasks handed to them are executed timeously, on budget and is of quality expected by the client.

Actioning Code Development.

BSc (IT) Degree or Relevant IT Diploma

Liaise with the Practice Principal re progress on allocated deliverables.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Management

