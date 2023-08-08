Senior Integration Developers – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for a Senior Integration Developer responsible for the successful execution of deliverables selected, so as to complete the client project timeously.
Key Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience
- Oversee and manage a Developer ensuring that the tasks handed to them are executed timeously, on budget and is of quality expected by the client.
- Actioning Code Development.
- BSc (IT) Degree or Relevant IT Diploma
- Liaise with the Practice Principal re progress on allocated deliverables.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Management