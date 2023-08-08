Senior Software Developer at FINWorks – Gauteng Pretoria Region

You will be responsible for software development on a financial services product. You excel in complex application design and frameworks. You will work remotely with a highly skilled team and collaborate extensively.

Extensive knowledge and experience in the financial investment and insurance industry is a prerequisite. Solid understanding of business processes, cash flows, accounting, tax, reporting and other components in the administration of investment products for LISPS, Collective Investments, Retirement Funds, Life Investments, etc.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Writing clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code with tests

Develop and support software including application logic and web based user interfaces

Focus on meeting business objectives and compliance standards

Support test and deployment of new products and features

Pair program where appropriate

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science (or related field)

10+ years of relevant work experience

Expertise in Object Oriented Design and Object Databases

Experience with Agile software development methodologies

Smalltalk skills advantageous

Desired Skills:

Agile Development

Web Applications Development

Design Patterns

Full Stack Development

Object-oriented programming

Test Driven Development

Smalltalk

Object database

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

FINWorks started in 2005, believing that the financial sector was complicated enough without systems adding to the complexity. We aim to improve system efficiencies and deliver more value for money.

Our main product is an investment administrations system for LISP, 13B Pension fund administrators, Unit trust management companies, Wealth managers and Life insurance companies offered on a SaaS model. The product is web based and we release new versions every 4 to 6 weeks using an agile approach. Functional features include:

– Client investments into instruments like shares, unit trusts, etf, money markets, cash etc

– Product wrappers

– Payments, collections, cash reconciliation and bank integration

– Document management

– CRM

– Compliance

– Bulk dealing and investment management

– Tax reporting and revenue service integration

– Fees and fee structures

– User management

– General reporting

We make use of object databases, continuous integration software (Jenkins), configuration management tools (like Chef), test driven development (TDD), container application development (Docker), Smalltalk and other tools.

We are a small team of senior, highly skilled people with extensive knowledge in the investment administration domain.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Flexitime

