Senior Technical Specialist: SAP Banking

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Technical Specialist: SAP Banking

To provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance and support services through gathering user requirements from business process owners.

Qualifications & Experience:

National Diploma or equivalent

SAP Certification

5-8 years’ experience in working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment.

5-8years practical experience implementing new and supporting SAP business modules

Critical Competencies:

SAP support and maintenance

ABAP Methodology and Programming

Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering

Microsoft Office Applications

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

IT application development

ABAP Methodology

SAP business modules

Learn more/Apply for this position