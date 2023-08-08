Senior Technical Specialist: SAP Banking – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Technical Specialist: SAP Banking
To provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance and support services through gathering user requirements from business process owners.
Qualifications & Experience:
- National Diploma or equivalent
- SAP Certification
- 5-8 years’ experience in working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment.
- 5-8years practical experience implementing new and supporting SAP business modules
Critical Competencies:
- SAP support and maintenance
- ABAP Methodology and Programming
- Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering
- Microsoft Office Applications
Desired Skills:
- IT application development
- ABAP Methodology
- SAP business modules