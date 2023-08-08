Senior Technical Specialist: SAP Banking – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 8, 2023

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Technical Specialist: SAP Banking
To provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance and support services through gathering user requirements from business process owners.
Qualifications & Experience:

  • National Diploma or equivalent
  • SAP Certification
  • 5-8 years’ experience in working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment.
  • 5-8years practical experience implementing new and supporting SAP business modules

Critical Competencies:

  • SAP support and maintenance
  • ABAP Methodology and Programming
  • Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering
  • Microsoft Office Applications

Desired Skills:

  • IT application development
  • ABAP Methodology
  • SAP business modules

