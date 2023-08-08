Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop software for a service-based architecture in a continuous integration environment. Our systems are used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and should be able to run unattended.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related subjects.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.
- Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.
- Proficient in Linux based systems.
- Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.
- Critical thinker and detail oriented.
- Excellent communicator.
Desired Skills:
- Engineering Software
- C++
- C++ Language
- C
- Development Of System Software
- C/C++
- Java
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree