Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop software for a service-based architecture in a continuous integration environment. Our systems are used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and should be able to run unattended.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related subjects.

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.

Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.

Proficient in Linux based systems.

Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.

Critical thinker and detail oriented.

Excellent communicator.

Desired Skills:

Engineering Software

C++

C++ Language

C

Development Of System Software

C/C++

Java

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

