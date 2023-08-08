Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Aug 8, 2023

Work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop software for a service-based architecture in a continuous integration environment. Our systems are used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and should be able to run unattended.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related subjects.
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.
  • Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.
  • Proficient in Linux based systems.
  • Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.
  • Critical thinker and detail oriented.
  • Excellent communicator.

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering Software
  • C++
  • C++ Language
  • C
  • Development Of System Software
  • C/C++
  • Java
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

