Software Tester – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Tester to join them on a permanent basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- A software quality engineer is someone who monitors every phase of the software development process so as to ensure design quality, making sure that the software adheres to the standards set by the development department
- Test software
- Maintenance and support of existing systems
- Participate in the release process
- Build knowledge of new QA tools and relevant technology on a continuous bases
- Participate actively in the scrum process
- Knowledge Transfer and Collaboration
Experience
- IT related degree or diploma is preferable
- 2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g., software testing
- Functional and non-functional testing experience
- Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment
- Knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes
- Analytical skills, i.e., to analyze requirements
- Technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g., an API
- Excellent communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation
- QA related Test management certification i.e. ISTQB Foundation preferred
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines
- Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology
- Experience in writing and debugging code
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Software Testing
- ISTQB
- QA Methodologies
- Agile