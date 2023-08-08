Software Tester – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Tester to join them on a permanent basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

A software quality engineer is someone who monitors every phase of the software development process so as to ensure design quality, making sure that the software adheres to the standards set by the development department

Test software

Maintenance and support of existing systems

Participate in the release process

Build knowledge of new QA tools and relevant technology on a continuous bases

Participate actively in the scrum process

Knowledge Transfer and Collaboration

Experience

IT related degree or diploma is preferable

2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g., software testing

Functional and non-functional testing experience

Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment

Knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes

Analytical skills, i.e., to analyze requirements

Technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g., an API

Excellent communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation

QA related Test management certification i.e. ISTQB Foundation preferred

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines

Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology

Experience in writing and debugging code

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

ISTQB

QA Methodologies

Agile

