Systems Analyst (SQL/ Syspro) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the agricultural industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Systems Analyst.
Requirements:
- At least 2 years’ relevant experience.
- At least 2 years’ experience in MSSQL.
- VB scripting will be beneficial.
- XML scripting will be beneficial.
- Database design/ administration experience (Design, implementation, modification).
- Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries, stored procedures (e.g., MSSQL code) and working with data in relational databases like SQL Server, MySQL etc.
- Experience in SQL Server Report Services.
- Experience in Syspro ERP.
Responsibilities:
- Develop documents and prioritizes business requirements, develops new business models and expanded capabilities.
- Be the capability domain specialist, identify risk and potential mitigation based on domain expertise.
- Examine current systems.
- Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of process, and manage process metrics and performance.
- Talking to users (requirement gathering).
- User support.
- Produce specifications for new or modified systems.
- Liaising with other IT staff.
- Lead user acceptance testing, field user acceptance testing and readiness activities for the assigned process areas during deployment and adoption.
- Day to Day fault finding and user assistance.
- Analyzing and reporting.
- Monitoring of scheduled and automated tasks.
- Administrative Tasks.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Syspro
- Systems Analyst
- User Support
- XML Scripting
- VB Scripting
- ERP