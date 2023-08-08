Systems Analyst (SQL/ Syspro) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the agricultural industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Systems Analyst.

Requirements:

At least 2 years’ relevant experience.

At least 2 years’ experience in MSSQL.

VB scripting will be beneficial.

XML scripting will be beneficial.

Database design/ administration experience (Design, implementation, modification).

Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries, stored procedures (e.g., MSSQL code) and working with data in relational databases like SQL Server, MySQL etc.

Experience in SQL Server Report Services.

Experience in Syspro ERP.

Responsibilities:

Develop documents and prioritizes business requirements, develops new business models and expanded capabilities.

Be the capability domain specialist, identify risk and potential mitigation based on domain expertise.

Examine current systems.

Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of process, and manage process metrics and performance.

Talking to users (requirement gathering).

User support.

Produce specifications for new or modified systems.

Liaising with other IT staff.

Lead user acceptance testing, field user acceptance testing and readiness activities for the assigned process areas during deployment and adoption.

Day to Day fault finding and user assistance.

Analyzing and reporting.

Monitoring of scheduled and automated tasks.

Administrative Tasks.

