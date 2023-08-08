Systems Analyst (SQL/ Syspro) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Aug 8, 2023

Our client in the agricultural industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Systems Analyst.
Requirements:

  • At least 2 years’ relevant experience.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in MSSQL.
  • VB scripting will be beneficial.
  • XML scripting will be beneficial.
  • Database design/ administration experience (Design, implementation, modification).
  • Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries, stored procedures (e.g., MSSQL code) and working with data in relational databases like SQL Server, MySQL etc.
  • Experience in SQL Server Report Services.
  • Experience in Syspro ERP.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop documents and prioritizes business requirements, develops new business models and expanded capabilities.
  • Be the capability domain specialist, identify risk and potential mitigation based on domain expertise.
  • Examine current systems.
  • Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of process, and manage process metrics and performance.
  • Talking to users (requirement gathering).
  • User support.
  • Produce specifications for new or modified systems.
  • Liaising with other IT staff.
  • Lead user acceptance testing, field user acceptance testing and readiness activities for the assigned process areas during deployment and adoption.
  • Day to Day fault finding and user assistance.
  • Analyzing and reporting.
  • Monitoring of scheduled and automated tasks.
  • Administrative Tasks.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Syspro
  • Systems Analyst
  • User Support
  • XML Scripting
  • VB Scripting
  • ERP

Learn more/Apply for this position