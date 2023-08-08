Systems Analyst – SQL SYSPRO – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Requirements

At least 2 years’ relevant experience

At least 2 years’ experience in MSSQL

VB scripting will be beneficial

XML scripting will be beneficial

Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification)

Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries, stored procedures (e.g. MSSQL code)

and working with data in relational databases like SQL Server, MySQL etc. Experience in SQL Server Report Services

Experience in Syspro ERP

Key Performance Areas

Develop documents and prioritizes business requirements, develops new business

models and expanded capabilities. Be the capability domain specialist, identify risk and potential mitigation based on

domain expertise Examine current systems.

Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data

quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of

quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of process, and manage process metrics and performance. Talking to users (requirement gathering)

User support

Produce specifications for new or modified systems

Liaising with other IT staff

Lead user acceptance testing, field user acceptance testing and readiness activities

for the assigned process areas during deployment and adoption. Day to Day fault finding and user assistance

Analyzing and reporting

Monitoring of scheduled and automated tasks

Administrative Tasks

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

End User Support

Performance

SQL

About The Employer:

Our client in the agricultural/retail industry is looking for a Systems Analyst to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

