Systems Analyst – SQL SYSPRO – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Requirements
- At least 2 years’ relevant experience
- At least 2 years’ experience in MSSQL
- VB scripting will be beneficial
- XML scripting will be beneficial
- Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification)
- Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries, stored procedures (e.g. MSSQL code)
and working with data in relational databases like SQL Server, MySQL etc.
- Experience in SQL Server Report Services
- Experience in Syspro ERP
Key Performance Areas
- Develop documents and prioritizes business requirements, develops new business
models and expanded capabilities.
- Be the capability domain specialist, identify risk and potential mitigation based on
domain expertise
- Examine current systems.
- Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data
quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of
process, and manage process metrics and performance.
- Talking to users (requirement gathering)
- User support
- Produce specifications for new or modified systems
- Liaising with other IT staff
- Lead user acceptance testing, field user acceptance testing and readiness activities
for the assigned process areas during deployment and adoption.
- Day to Day fault finding and user assistance
- Analyzing and reporting
- Monitoring of scheduled and automated tasks
- Administrative Tasks
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- End User Support
- Performance
- SQL
About The Employer:
Our client in the agricultural/retail industry is looking for a Systems Analyst to join their team in Port Elizabeth.