Systems Analyst – SQL SYSPRO

Aug 8, 2023

Requirements

  • At least 2 years’ relevant experience
  • At least 2 years’ experience in MSSQL
  • VB scripting will be beneficial
  • XML scripting will be beneficial
  • Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification)
  • Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries, stored procedures (e.g. MSSQL code)
    and working with data in relational databases like SQL Server, MySQL etc.
  • Experience in SQL Server Report Services
  • Experience in Syspro ERP

Key Performance Areas

  • Develop documents and prioritizes business requirements, develops new business
    models and expanded capabilities.
  • Be the capability domain specialist, identify risk and potential mitigation based on
    domain expertise
  • Examine current systems.
  • Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data
    quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of
    process, and manage process metrics and performance.
  • Talking to users (requirement gathering)
  • User support
  • Produce specifications for new or modified systems
  • Liaising with other IT staff
  • Lead user acceptance testing, field user acceptance testing and readiness activities
    for the assigned process areas during deployment and adoption.
  • Day to Day fault finding and user assistance
  • Analyzing and reporting
  • Monitoring of scheduled and automated tasks
  • Administrative Tasks

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • End User Support
  • Performance
  • SQL

About The Employer:

Our client in the agricultural/retail industry is looking for a Systems Analyst to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

