Our premier client operating in the investment sector is currently seeking a Technical Test Analyst. This role entails ensuring the comprehensive testing of both functional and non-functional aspects of all solutions. The objective is to guarantee that the requirements are met and to maintain the enduring quality of the API solutions.
- Min: Diploma in Information Technology.
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
- Min of 6 years’ experience in software automation testing (preferable on API frameworks like
- Karate, Cypress, SOAP-UI, Postman.
- Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
- Must have very strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo DB and
- Postgres.
- Must have experience in an Agile work environment.
- Scripted based testing Preferred– Java and JavaScript.
- Expert integration testing skills.
- Must have API testing experience
- This individual holds responsibility for comprehensive manual and automated end-to-end testing of the business solutions.
- The solutions must undergo testing encompassing functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility, and integration with other legacy and external systems.
- Assist in conducting testing gap analysis accurately between requirements and existing environments for all digital solutions.
- Ensure clear and correct definition of user stories with acceptance criteria in preparation for backlog refinement meetings.
- Establish quality standards in advance during PI and sprint meetings and ensure their fulfilment.
- Develop and document the test plan before commencing any project or planned operational work, maintaining updated test plans.
- Document, upkeep, and oversee test scenarios, acceptance criteria, and final results.
- Continuously create test automation artifacts.
- Perform and sustain manual and automation regression tests.
- Present deliverables to key stakeholders.
- Test and validate big data outputs for accurate transposition.
- Provide reports on the team’s QA approach, trends, solutions, and continually enhance work methods for effective QA practices within the team.
- Contribute to team predictability by maintaining a comprehensive view of the team’s holistic test coverage.
- Mitigate team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
- Foster collective ownership for testing.
- Maintain the agreed-upon quality standard consistently.
Desired Skills:
- automation testing
- functional testing
- excel
- SQL
- mongo
- java
- agile