Technical Test Analyst

Aug 8, 2023

Our premier client operating in the investment sector is currently seeking a Technical Test Analyst. This role entails ensuring the comprehensive testing of both functional and non-functional aspects of all solutions. The objective is to guarantee that the requirements are met and to maintain the enduring quality of the API solutions.

  • Min: Diploma in Information Technology.
  • Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
  • Min of 6 years’ experience in software automation testing (preferable on API frameworks like
  • Karate, Cypress, SOAP-UI, Postman.
  • Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
  • Must have very strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo DB and
  • Postgres.
  • Must have experience in an Agile work environment.
  • Scripted based testing Preferred– Java and JavaScript.
  • Expert integration testing skills.
  • Must have API testing experience

  • This individual holds responsibility for comprehensive manual and automated end-to-end testing of the business solutions.
  • The solutions must undergo testing encompassing functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility, and integration with other legacy and external systems.
  • Assist in conducting testing gap analysis accurately between requirements and existing environments for all digital solutions.
  • Ensure clear and correct definition of user stories with acceptance criteria in preparation for backlog refinement meetings.
  • Establish quality standards in advance during PI and sprint meetings and ensure their fulfilment.
  • Develop and document the test plan before commencing any project or planned operational work, maintaining updated test plans.
  • Document, upkeep, and oversee test scenarios, acceptance criteria, and final results.
  • Continuously create test automation artifacts.
  • Perform and sustain manual and automation regression tests.
  • Present deliverables to key stakeholders.
  • Test and validate big data outputs for accurate transposition.
  • Provide reports on the team’s QA approach, trends, solutions, and continually enhance work methods for effective QA practices within the team.
  • Contribute to team predictability by maintaining a comprehensive view of the team’s holistic test coverage.
  • Mitigate team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
  • Foster collective ownership for testing.
  • Maintain the agreed-upon quality standard consistently.

Desired Skills:

  • automation testing
  • functional testing
  • excel
  • SQL
  • mongo
  • java
  • agile

