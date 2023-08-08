Technical Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our premier client operating in the investment sector is currently seeking a Technical Test Analyst. This role entails ensuring the comprehensive testing of both functional and non-functional aspects of all solutions. The objective is to guarantee that the requirements are met and to maintain the enduring quality of the API solutions.

Min: Diploma in Information Technology.

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Min of 6 years’ experience in software automation testing (preferable on API frameworks like

Karate, Cypress, SOAP-UI, Postman.

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Must have very strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo DB and

Postgres.

Must have experience in an Agile work environment.

Scripted based testing Preferred– Java and JavaScript.

Expert integration testing skills.

Must have API testing experience

This individual holds responsibility for comprehensive manual and automated end-to-end testing of the business solutions.

The solutions must undergo testing encompassing functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility, and integration with other legacy and external systems.

Assist in conducting testing gap analysis accurately between requirements and existing environments for all digital solutions.

Ensure clear and correct definition of user stories with acceptance criteria in preparation for backlog refinement meetings.

Establish quality standards in advance during PI and sprint meetings and ensure their fulfilment.

Develop and document the test plan before commencing any project or planned operational work, maintaining updated test plans.

Document, upkeep, and oversee test scenarios, acceptance criteria, and final results.

Continuously create test automation artifacts.

Perform and sustain manual and automation regression tests.

Present deliverables to key stakeholders.

Test and validate big data outputs for accurate transposition.

Provide reports on the team’s QA approach, trends, solutions, and continually enhance work methods for effective QA practices within the team.

Contribute to team predictability by maintaining a comprehensive view of the team’s holistic test coverage.

Mitigate team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Foster collective ownership for testing.

Maintain the agreed-upon quality standard consistently.

Desired Skills:

automation testing

functional testing

excel

SQL

mongo

java

agile

