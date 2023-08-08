Template Developer at Sabenza IT

Seeking all enthusiastic Template Developers!
Our client is a leading Giant in the Automotive Industry has a fantastic opportunity for a Template Developer to join their dynamic team.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.
They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with Document Template development solutions
- Experience in IT application SDLC process
- Extensive experience with XML, Xpath
- Extensive programming experience in Perl scripting
- Programming experience in Unix scripting
- Experience in interpreting and creating user requirement specifications
- Experience with Linux servers
- Experience in IT architectures based on Unix/Linux OS
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Good knowledge of Output Management solutions On Unix/Linux systems
- Experience with Customer Communication Management Solutions
- Document Composition with StreamServe/Exstream Document Template development – Design Centre and StoryTeller
- Spooling Systems i.e., VPSX
- Experience with scVenus Tool
- Basic Knowledge of the following:
- SAP Output Management
- Database technologies – Oracle / PostgreSQL
- Encryption Technologies
- Printer and printer languages (PCL, PS, ZPL)
Do you have what it takes for this awesome position? Hit the apply button and let’s start your journey!
Desired Skills:
- Document Template Development Solutions
- IT Application SDLC processes
- Xml
- Xpath
- Programming in Perl Scripting
- Programming in Unix Scripting
- Linux Servers
- Unix/Linux OS IT Architectures