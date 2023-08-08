Template Developer at Sabenza IT

Seeking all enthusiastic Template Developers!

Our client is a leading Giant in the Automotive Industry has a fantastic opportunity for a Template Developer to join their dynamic team.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with Document Template development solutions

Experience in IT application SDLC process

Extensive experience with XML, Xpath

Extensive programming experience in Perl scripting

Programming experience in Unix scripting

Experience in interpreting and creating user requirement specifications

Experience with Linux servers

Experience in IT architectures based on Unix/Linux OS

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Good knowledge of Output Management solutions On Unix/Linux systems

Experience with Customer Communication Management Solutions

Document Composition with StreamServe/Exstream Document Template development – Design Centre and StoryTeller

Spooling Systems i.e., VPSX

Experience with scVenus Tool

Basic Knowledge of the following:

SAP Output Management

Database technologies – Oracle / PostgreSQL

Encryption Technologies

Printer and printer languages (PCL, PS, ZPL)

Do you have what it takes for this awesome position?

