Template Developer at Sabenza IT

Aug 8, 2023

Seeking all enthusiastic Template Developers!

Our client is a leading Giant in the Automotive Industry has a fantastic opportunity for a Template Developer to join their dynamic team.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with Document Template development solutions
  • Experience in IT application SDLC process
  • Extensive experience with XML, Xpath
  • Extensive programming experience in Perl scripting
  • Programming experience in Unix scripting
  • Experience in interpreting and creating user requirement specifications
  • Experience with Linux servers
  • Experience in IT architectures based on Unix/Linux OS

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Good knowledge of Output Management solutions On Unix/Linux systems
  • Experience with Customer Communication Management Solutions
  • Document Composition with StreamServe/Exstream Document Template development – Design Centre and StoryTeller
  • Spooling Systems i.e., VPSX
  • Experience with scVenus Tool
  • Basic Knowledge of the following:
  • SAP Output Management
  • Database technologies – Oracle / PostgreSQL
  • Encryption Technologies
  • Printer and printer languages (PCL, PS, ZPL)

