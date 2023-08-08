Tendering Retrofit Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

TENDERING RETROFIT ENGINEER

Johannesburg East – International client

Fluid Engineering, compressors, and pumps

Varied and challenging, in this position, you are responsible for developing technical and commercial solutions to customers.

This is not a routine mundane job.



# You are qualified as a Mechanical, process, Industrial Engineer

#have sound ecperience in a simialr role and industry

#sound experience on Revamp products such as pumps or rotating equipment upgrades

#knowledge of SAP is a great advantage.

Think out of the box and inspire customers.

Desired Skills:

endineering qualificatiom=n

qualified engineer

independent thinker

