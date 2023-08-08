Tendering Retrofit Engineer

Aug 8, 2023

TENDERING RETROFIT ENGINEER
Johannesburg East – International client
Fluid Engineering, compressors, and pumps
Varied and challenging, in this position, you are responsible for developing technical and commercial solutions to customers.
This is not a routine mundane job.

# You are qualified as a Mechanical, process, Industrial Engineer
#have sound ecperience in a simialr role and industry
#sound experience on Revamp products such as pumps or rotating equipment upgrades
#knowledge of SAP is a great advantage.

Think out of the box and inspire customers.

Desired Skills:

  • endineering qualificatiom=n
  • qualified engineer
  • independent thinker

