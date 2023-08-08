Test Analyst

Aug 8, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Test Analyst to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng.

Responsibilities

  • Identifying products to be assessed in the software review process
  • Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used
  • Managing the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws
  • Liaising with the , Developers & analysts and participating in design sessions and specification reviews
  • Running diagnostic and system testing and presenting the information to the relevant stakeholders
  • Interacting with and coordinating the development and validation team and ensuring that effective communication takes place
  • Identifying and eliminating redundant functions and components
  • Improving knowledge of business applications and user needs and expectations
  • Understanding and implementing industry standards and protocols

Requirements

  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience in test analysis
  • A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding
  • Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills
  • Good experience with test automation
  • Experience in test techniques and programming
  • Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail
  • The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments
  • Work effectively to define testable user stories, especially acceptance criteria, with customer representatives and stakeholders
  • Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL
  • Execute testing on both Web front end and back-end systems (Configurations)
  • Project management skills and the ability to work well in a team, experience in Agile Methodology (Scrum)
  • Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines
  • Very good Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools: Selenium, Cyprus, Junit , Postman, JIRA

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analyst
  • Test Analyst
  • Test Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position