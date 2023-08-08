Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Test Analyst to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng.
Responsibilities
- Identifying products to be assessed in the software review process
- Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used
- Managing the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws
- Liaising with the , Developers & analysts and participating in design sessions and specification reviews
- Running diagnostic and system testing and presenting the information to the relevant stakeholders
- Interacting with and coordinating the development and validation team and ensuring that effective communication takes place
- Identifying and eliminating redundant functions and components
- Improving knowledge of business applications and user needs and expectations
- Understanding and implementing industry standards and protocols
Requirements
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in test analysis
- A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding
- Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills
- Good experience with test automation
- Experience in test techniques and programming
- Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail
- The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments
- Work effectively to define testable user stories, especially acceptance criteria, with customer representatives and stakeholders
- Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL
- Execute testing on both Web front end and back-end systems (Configurations)
- Project management skills and the ability to work well in a team, experience in Agile Methodology (Scrum)
- Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines
- Very good Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools: Selenium, Cyprus, Junit , Postman, JIRA
Desired Skills:
