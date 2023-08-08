Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Test Analyst to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng.

Responsibilities

Identifying products to be assessed in the software review process

Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used

Managing the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws

Liaising with the , Developers & analysts and participating in design sessions and specification reviews

Running diagnostic and system testing and presenting the information to the relevant stakeholders

Interacting with and coordinating the development and validation team and ensuring that effective communication takes place

Identifying and eliminating redundant functions and components

Improving knowledge of business applications and user needs and expectations

Understanding and implementing industry standards and protocols

Requirements

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in test analysis

A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding

Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills

Good experience with test automation

Experience in test techniques and programming

Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail

The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments

Work effectively to define testable user stories, especially acceptance criteria, with customer representatives and stakeholders

Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL

Execute testing on both Web front end and back-end systems (Configurations)

Project management skills and the ability to work well in a team, experience in Agile Methodology (Scrum)

Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines

Very good Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools: Selenium, Cyprus, Junit , Postman, JIRA

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

