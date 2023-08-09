Cybersecurity Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a dedicated and collaborative Cybersecurity Analyst to join the Information Technology (IT) team. In this role, you will be responsible for protecting the organisation from cyberattacks by monitoring our systems, evaluating threats, and implementing effective security measures. We are looking for a strong team player who can comply with department criteria, adhere to practice guidelines, and deliver on team objectives. The successful candidate must be willing to work overtime when necessary to ensure the security of our organization.

Key Responsibilities:

Working collaboratively within a multi-disciplined IT team to deliver a range of proactive and reactive security and compliance tasks.

Promptly and effectively triage and investigate security events and incidents, utilising sound problem-solving methods to determine scope, urgency, and potential impact.

Delivering various security services, including vulnerability scanning and analysis, user security awareness training, and social engineering testing.

Creating and delivering regular reports on security incidents and vulnerabilities.

Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to resolve security incidents and ensuring vulnerability compliance.

Driving customer satisfaction and continuously seeking to improve operational performance.

Keeping abreast on the threat landscape, maintaining in-depth knowledge of threat actors, tactics, techniques, and vulnerabilities.

Job Requiremets:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field (preferred).

CompTIA Security+ or CompTIA CySA+ certification (required).

Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals certification (required).

Microsoft Security Operations Analyst certification (preferred).

Knowledge and Skills Required:

Minimum of 5 years of work experience as a Cybersecurity Analyst or in a similar security role.

Experience working with Microsoft security products such as Sentinel and Defender.

Technical Competencies:

Knowledge of vulnerability management, penetration testing, network security, and techniques for identifying and correcting security flaws.

Broad understanding of security technologies, including firewalls, proxies, SIEM, antivirus software, and IDPs.

Ability to identify vulnerabilities in on-premises and remote networks, address issues, and prevent security breaches.

Strong critical thinking skills and ability to innovate security solutions to safeguard data.

Familiarity with security-related standards and regulations such as NIST, CIS, and ISO 27001.

Behavioural Competencies:

Credibility Activist,

Excellent communication and influential skills.

Ability to effectively interface with clients and team members.

Performance-oriented with a strong work ethic.

Capability to transfer knowledge to team members and colleagues.

Analytical mindset with a strong ability to follow procedures and processes.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Self-starter with the drive to take initiative.

Adherence to standard processes and procedures.

Desired Skills:

Vulnerability Management

Penetration Testing

Network Security

Learn more/Apply for this position