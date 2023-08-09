Software Developer

REQUIREMENTS:

3 years + exp in Software Development

Good knowledge of Core Java, Web-Programming, Eclipse, MySQL, Tomcat, Hibernate, Spring and Springboot

Good knowledge of SQL

Knowledge of developing server-side applications using JAVA

Critical thinking skills

Technical support experience

Would be ideal to have knowledge of financial systems specifically related to loan management.

Linux commands an advantage

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Software development & enhancement JAVA

Software development & enhancements PHP & JavaScript

Data analysis and reporting MySQL

Technical product support

Please note that this is 100% office based, no remote working

Desired Skills:

Core Java

Development of software

MySQL

Eclipse

Tomcat

Hibernate

Web-Programming

Spring

Spring boot

About The Employer:

Specialised software solutions house

Learn more/Apply for this position