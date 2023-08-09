Software Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

REQUIREMENTS:
- 3 years + exp in Software Development
- Good knowledge of Core Java, Web-Programming, Eclipse, MySQL, Tomcat, Hibernate, Spring and Springboot
- Good knowledge of SQL
- Knowledge of developing server-side applications using JAVA
- Critical thinking skills
- Technical support experience
Would be ideal to have knowledge of financial systems specifically related to loan management.
Linux commands an advantage
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Software development & enhancement JAVA
- Software development & enhancements PHP & JavaScript
- Data analysis and reporting MySQL
- Technical product support
Please note that this is 100% office based, no remote working
Desired Skills:
- Core Java
- Development of software
- MySQL
- Eclipse
- Tomcat
- Hibernate
- Web-Programming
- Spring
- Spring boot
About The Employer:
Specialised software solutions house