Software Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

Aug 9, 2023

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 3 years + exp in Software Development
  • Good knowledge of Core Java, Web-Programming, Eclipse, MySQL, Tomcat, Hibernate, Spring and Springboot
  • Good knowledge of SQL
  • Knowledge of developing server-side applications using JAVA
  • Critical thinking skills
  • Technical support experience

Would be ideal to have knowledge of financial systems specifically related to loan management.
Linux commands an advantage

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Software development & enhancement JAVA
  • Software development & enhancements PHP & JavaScript
  • Data analysis and reporting MySQL
  • Technical product support

Please note that this is 100% office based, no remote working

Desired Skills:

  • Core Java
  • Development of software
  • MySQL
  • Eclipse
  • Tomcat
  • Hibernate
  • Web-Programming
  • Spring
  • Spring boot

About The Employer:

Specialised software solutions house

