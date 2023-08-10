My client in the Automotive industry is looking to employ an After sales & Technical Coordinator at their Johannesburg Branch.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for developing and managing dealership/service station network, visiting dealership/service station regularly
- Responsible for providing technical support to dealers, including but not limited to providing technical data, solutions and on-site
- Responsible for collecting and dealing with the quality problem information feedbacks from dealers, feedback problems and follow up until the problem is closed according to the process
- Responsible for collecting and processing claims feedback from dealers, handling quality claims according to procedures, and auditing claims regularly
- Responsible for providing technical training and service training to dealers
- Responsible for the development and promotion of service station standard service process
- Responsible for checking and guiding dealers to improve service level
- Responsible for claims cost analysis, management and quality assurance policy planning
- Assistant in other work arranged by the service manager.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric and relevant qualifications (Bachelor’s and above)
- 3 years work experience in Automotive industry
- Knowledge in automotive structure or major in technical technology.
- Have logical thinking and analytical thinking
- Excellent communication and cross-cultural team work ability
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Reference nr: NDTechnicalJHB
Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
- Communication
- Technical Sales