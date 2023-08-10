After sales & Technical Coordinator

My client in the Automotive industry is looking to employ an After sales & Technical Coordinator at their Johannesburg Branch.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for developing and managing dealership/service station network, visiting dealership/service station regularly

Responsible for providing technical support to dealers, including but not limited to providing technical data, solutions and on-site

Responsible for collecting and dealing with the quality problem information feedbacks from dealers, feedback problems and follow up until the problem is closed according to the process

Responsible for collecting and processing claims feedback from dealers, handling quality claims according to procedures, and auditing claims regularly

Responsible for providing technical training and service training to dealers

Responsible for the development and promotion of service station standard service process

Responsible for checking and guiding dealers to improve service level

Responsible for claims cost analysis, management and quality assurance policy planning

Assistant in other work arranged by the service manager.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric and relevant qualifications (Bachelor’s and above)

3 years work experience in Automotive industry

Knowledge in automotive structure or major in technical technology.

Have logical thinking and analytical thinking

Excellent communication and cross-cultural team work ability

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Reference nr: NDTechnicalJHB

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Communication

Technical Sales

