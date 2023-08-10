Applications for BCX Digital Innovation Awards extended

BCX is extending applications for the BCX Digital Innovation Awards to 31 August. The shortlisting and judging of the awards will take place from September to October 2023, and BCX will announce the winners later in the year at their awards ceremony in Johannesburg.

The winners will also be featured in the Sunday Times Top 100, which acknowledges listed companies that have earned the highest returns for their shareholders over the last five years. For the BCX Innovation Awards 2023, businesses can enter one of three categories, namely public sector entities, corporate enterprise, as well as small and medium enterprise (SME).

The future growth of the awards will see an expansion into countries outside of South Africa. There will also be the inclusion of a university category.

The BCX Digital Innovation Awards was launched for the first time in 2019 with the aim to recognise and celebrate digital innovation and excellence in South Africa.

Last year’s winners were digital bank Discovery Bank, which took the first place for its shared value in banking. ShopriteX came second for Checkers Xtra Savings Sixty60 integration, while facial biometric digital authentic platform iiDENTIFii was third. In 2021, the awards received an incredible 61 entries, of which 45 were SME entries and 16 were corporate entries.