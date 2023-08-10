Automation Tester

Aug 10, 2023

We are currently seeking an experienced Automation Tester to join our team based in Cape Town. As an Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position offering opportunities for growth and career development.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

  • Test case/script generation and review.

  • Test prerequisites compilation.

  • Test execution and recording.

  • High-quality and accurate maintenance of the test packs.

  • Test status updates.

  • Test closure activities.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Identify opportunities for automation within software processes.

  • Design and execute QA tests using scripts that automatically test functionality.

  • Run tests for databases, systems, networks, applications, hardware and software.

  • Identify bugs and quality issues in development, service or business processes.

  • Install applications and databases relevant to automation.

  • Collaborate with other business units to understand how automation can improve workflow.

  • Gather requirements from clients, customers or end-users to develop the best automation solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

