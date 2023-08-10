Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking an experienced Automation Tester to join our team based in Cape Town. As an Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position offering opportunities for growth and career development.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
Experience Required:
- Test case/script generation and review.
- Test prerequisites compilation.
- Test execution and recording.
- High-quality and accurate maintenance of the test packs.
- Test status updates.
- Test closure activities.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Identify opportunities for automation within software processes.
- Design and execute QA tests using scripts that automatically test functionality.
- Run tests for databases, systems, networks, applications, hardware and software.
- Identify bugs and quality issues in development, service or business processes.
- Install applications and databases relevant to automation.
- Collaborate with other business units to understand how automation can improve workflow.
- Gather requirements from clients, customers or end-users to develop the best automation solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML