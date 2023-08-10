Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking an experienced Automation Tester to join our team based in Cape Town. As an Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position offering opportunities for growth and career development.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

Test case/script generation and review.

Test prerequisites compilation.

Test execution and recording.

High-quality and accurate maintenance of the test packs.

Test status updates.

Test closure activities.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Identify opportunities for automation within software processes.

Design and execute QA tests using scripts that automatically test functionality.

Run tests for databases, systems, networks, applications, hardware and software.

Identify bugs and quality issues in development, service or business processes.

Install applications and databases relevant to automation.

Collaborate with other business units to understand how automation can improve workflow.

Gather requirements from clients, customers or end-users to develop the best automation solutions.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position